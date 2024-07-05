HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

SAGE opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,631,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

