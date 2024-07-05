HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Verona Pharma in a report released on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 95.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 504,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 86,809 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 563,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 195,495 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $23,981,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

