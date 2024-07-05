HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $52.83. 1,920,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

