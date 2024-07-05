HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.84. 50,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,435. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

