HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 19.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 38.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 271,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after acquiring an additional 75,272 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.18, a PEG ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $860,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,909,909.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,345 shares of company stock valued at $66,416,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.