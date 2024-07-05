HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 74.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $274.99. 507,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,047. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

