HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,983 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 437,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,206. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

