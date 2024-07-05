HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after buying an additional 581,860 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. 301,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
