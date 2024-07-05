HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after buying an additional 581,860 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. 301,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.