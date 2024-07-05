HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.62. 2,479,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Get Our Latest Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.