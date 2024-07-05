HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Orion Office REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 29.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 496,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 148,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -30.08%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

