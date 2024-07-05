HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Hologic by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 330,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,621. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

