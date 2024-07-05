HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.13. 1,300,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,611. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

