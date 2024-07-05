HB Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,010.01%.

MRCC has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

