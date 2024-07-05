HB Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 18,299,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,217,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

