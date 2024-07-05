HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. 611,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

