HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRTY. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 69,179 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRTY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 646,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,797. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.