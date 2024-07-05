HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 838 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.21. 342,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,171. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

