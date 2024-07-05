HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.62.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.21. 652,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

