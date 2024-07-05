HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $1,207,810.56 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,207,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,132,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $707,666.76.

On Thursday, June 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 18,349 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $610,287.74.

On Monday, June 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24.

HCP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 1,180,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,685. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at $1,696,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

