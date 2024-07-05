Hartline Investment Corp Sells 15,975 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

LLY stock traded up $16.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $914.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $828.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.74. The company has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

