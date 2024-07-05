Hartline Investment Corp Purchases New Shares in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

