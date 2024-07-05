Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AFCG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 151,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,960. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.03.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFCG. Compass Point downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

AFC Gamma Profile

(Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

