Hartline Investment Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 34,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,335. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

