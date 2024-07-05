Hartline Investment Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.92.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Chart Industries stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 248,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

