Hartline Investment Corp Invests $94,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCX. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCX remained flat at $9.33 on Friday. 92,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,024. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
