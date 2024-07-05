Hartline Investment Corp Invests $250,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,451,285,000 after buying an additional 305,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,543,676,000 after buying an additional 419,603 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,371,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $994,808,000 after buying an additional 1,551,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $708,677,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.7 %

FCX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,918,888. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

