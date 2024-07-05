Hartline Investment Corp Invests $222,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $5.72 on Friday, reaching $152.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,931. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

