Hartline Investment Corp Buys New Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 747,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,522.52 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Insider Activity

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

