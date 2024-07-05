Hartline Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 4,962 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,788. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

