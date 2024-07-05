Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 89849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

