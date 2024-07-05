Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Shares Up 75.5%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) shot up 75.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 4,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 28,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Guided Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guided Therapeutics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.