GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. 22,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 698,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $0.58.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
