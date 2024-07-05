GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. 22,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 698,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $0.58.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

About GT Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,093,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 77.02% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company's stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

