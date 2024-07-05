Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 198211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.