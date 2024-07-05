Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Graphano Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

