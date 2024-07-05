Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,900.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.08 per share, with a total value of C$100,800.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.16. 296,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0901468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.61.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

