GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $9.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.81 on Friday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -780.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GoodRx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $3,467,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

