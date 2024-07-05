Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $31.49

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $32.65. Golar LNG shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 361,509 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golar LNG
Golar LNG Price Performance
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Golar LNG by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 101,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 330,059 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 138,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
