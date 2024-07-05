Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $31.49

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $32.65. Golar LNG shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 361,509 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Golar LNG by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 101,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 330,059 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 138,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.