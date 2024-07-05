Gnosis Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $246.05 or 0.00431046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $637.18 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

