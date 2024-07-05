GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 2,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 31,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

GlucoTrack Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at GlucoTrack

About GlucoTrack

In related news, Director Drew Sycoff bought 36,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 590,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,581.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

