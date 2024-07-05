Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Glucose Health Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
About Glucose Health
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glucose Health
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.