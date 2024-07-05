Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Glucose Health Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

