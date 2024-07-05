Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.79. 518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 7.45%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

