GenTrust LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,768,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 171,936 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 560,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,648. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

