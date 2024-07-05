GenTrust LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $213.30. 1,423,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

