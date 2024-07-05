GenTrust LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

