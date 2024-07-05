GenTrust LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $240.17. 866,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,411. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.24 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

