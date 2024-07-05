GenTrust LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 10.5% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 263,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,952,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

