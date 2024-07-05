GenTrust LLC Buys 14,925 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 307.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 838.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 115,946 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,474. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2704 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

