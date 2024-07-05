GenTrust LLC Acquires Shares of 24,763 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSOS. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Stock Up 4.4 %

MSOS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $856.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

