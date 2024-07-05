Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $875,290.76 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0086567 USD and is down -15.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $812,183.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

