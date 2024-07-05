GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,225.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $76.98. 763,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.